WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 13, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

850 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WIND...Easterly 15 to 25 kt.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WIND...Easterly 15 to 25 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY

TO 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for rough bar...which is in effect from 5 AM Tuesday to

5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* COMBINED SEAS...4 to 6 ft tonight building to 10 to 12 ft with

breakers possible on Tuesday.

* BAR CONDITION...light tonight becoming rough Tuesday.

* FIRST EBB...245 AM Tuesday.

* SECOND EBB...3 PM Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

