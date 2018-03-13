WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 11:56 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 13, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
850 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WIND...Easterly 15 to 25 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND...Easterly 15 to 25 kt becoming southeast 25 to 35 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND...Easterly 15 to 25 kt becoming southeast 25 to 35 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND...Easterly 15 to 25 kt becoming southeast 25 to 35 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND...Easterly 15 to 25 kt becoming southeast 25 to 35 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND...Easterly 15 to 25 kt becoming southeast 25 to 35 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND...Easterly 15 to 25 kt becoming southeast 25 to 35 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WIND...Easterly 15 to 25 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND...Easterly 15 to 25 kt becoming southeast 25 to 35 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND...Easterly 15 to 25 kt becoming southeast 25 to 35 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND...Easterly 15 to 25 kt becoming southeast 25 to 35 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND...Easterly 15 to 25 kt becoming southeast 25 to 35 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND...Easterly 15 to 25 kt becoming southeast 25 to 35 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND...Easterly 15 to 25 kt becoming southeast 25 to 35 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY
TO 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar...which is in effect from 5 AM Tuesday to
5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* COMBINED SEAS...4 to 6 ft tonight building to 10 to 12 ft with
breakers possible on Tuesday.
* BAR CONDITION...light tonight becoming rough Tuesday.
* FIRST EBB...245 AM Tuesday.
* SECOND EBB...3 PM Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Washington, Marine Warnings and Forecast