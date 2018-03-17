WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 7:16 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
412 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL U.S.
STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
* WIND AND SEAS...West winds will rise to 15 to 25 knots later
this afternoon before easing after midnight tonight. Seas will
also build to 2 to 4 feet before subside late tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE EAST ENTRANCE TO
THE U.S. STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
* WIND AND SEAS...Westerly winds will rise to 15 to 25 knots late
today or early this evening before easing after midnight
tonight. Seas will also build to 2 to 4 feet early this evening
before subsiding late tonight.
_____
