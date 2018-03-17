WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

412 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL U.S.

STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

* WIND AND SEAS...West winds will rise to 15 to 25 knots later

this afternoon before easing after midnight tonight. Seas will

also build to 2 to 4 feet before subside late tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE EAST ENTRANCE TO

THE U.S. STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

* WIND AND SEAS...Westerly winds will rise to 15 to 25 knots late

today or early this evening before easing after midnight

tonight. Seas will also build to 2 to 4 feet early this evening

before subsiding late tonight.

