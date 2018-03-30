WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Published 2:54 am, Friday, March 30, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
1148 PM PDT Thu Mar 29 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE
U.S. STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 AM PDT Friday.
* WIND AND SEAS...Southwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease
overnight. Seas of 1 to 4 feet will also subside overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL U.S.
STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WIND AND SEAS...West winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease Friday
morning before rising again in the afternoon. Seas of 2 to 4
feet will also subside Friday morning before building again in
the afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
