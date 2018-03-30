WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1148 PM PDT Thu Mar 29 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE

U.S. STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 5 AM PDT Friday.

* WIND AND SEAS...Southwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease

overnight. Seas of 1 to 4 feet will also subside overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL U.S.

STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WIND AND SEAS...West winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease Friday

morning before rising again in the afternoon. Seas of 2 to 4

feet will also subside Friday morning before building again in

the afternoon.

