WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1121 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED FOR THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN

U.S. STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory.

Winds have eased below 21 knots and will become light overnight.

_____

_____

