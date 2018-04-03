WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 3, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

852 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH COLUMBIA RIVER BAR NOW IN

EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* GENERAL SEAS...5 to 6 ft decreasing to 4 to 5 ft later tonight

and 3 to 4 ft Tuesday.

* FIRST EBB...7 to 8 ft with breakers during the strong ebb around

730 AM Tue morning.

* SECOND EBB...4 to 5 ft during the weaker ebb around 745 PM Tue

evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

