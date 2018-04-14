WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 12:22 am, Saturday, April 14, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
917 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM
PDT SATURDAY...
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* General seas...12 to 14 ft, decreasing to 10 to 12 ft Saturday.
* FIRST EBB...Around 430 am Saturday. Seas 15 ft with breakers
possible.
* SECOND EBB...Around 445 PM Saturday. Seas 13 ft with breakers
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
