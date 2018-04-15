WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Published 5:48 am, Sunday, April 15, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
242 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* COMBINED SEAS...10 ft.
* BAR CONDITION...Rough.
* FIRST EBB...5 AM today.
* SECOND EBB...515 PM today.
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IS CANCELLED...
Seas have subsided.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL
6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM to 11 PM PDT this
evening.
* SEAS...10 to 12 ft.
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to
4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL
6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM to 11 PM PDT this
evening.
* SEAS...10 to 12 ft.
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to
4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL
6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT
Monday.
* SEAS...10 to 13 ft.
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to
4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL
6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT
Monday.
* SEAS...10 to 13 ft.
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to
4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL
6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT
Monday.
* SEAS...10 to 13 ft.
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to
4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL
6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT
Monday.
* SEAS...10 to 12 ft.
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to
4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Winds have eased.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Winds have eased.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL
6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM to 11 PM PDT this
evening.
* SEAS...10 to 12 ft.
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to
4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL
6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM to 11 PM PDT this
evening.
* SEAS...10 to 12 ft.
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to
4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL
6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT
Monday.
* SEAS...10 to 13 ft.
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to
4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL
6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT
Monday.
* SEAS...10 to 13 ft.
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to
4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL
6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT
Monday.
* SEAS...10 to 13 ft.
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to
4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL
6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT
Monday.
* SEAS...10 to 12 ft.
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to
4 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM
THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM
PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 4 AM to 9 AM PDT
Monday.
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* General seas...7 to 9 ft through Monday morning.
* FIRST EBB...Around 515 AM Sunday. Seas 13 ft with breakers
possible.
* SECOND EBB...Around 530 PM Sunday. Seas 11 ft.
*THIRD EBB...Strong ebb around 545 AM Monday. Seas 12 ft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM
THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM
PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 4 AM to 9 AM PDT
Monday.
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* General seas...7 to 9 ft through Monday morning.
* FIRST EBB...Around 515 AM Sunday. Seas 13 ft with breakers
possible.
* SECOND EBB...Around 530 PM Sunday. Seas 11 ft.
*THIRD EBB...Strong ebb around 545 AM Monday. Seas 12 ft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM
THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM
PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 4 AM to 9 AM PDT
Monday.
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* General seas...7 to 9 ft through Monday morning.
* FIRST EBB...Around 515 AM Sunday. Seas 13 ft with breakers
possible.
* SECOND EBB...Around 530 PM Sunday. Seas 11 ft.
*THIRD EBB...Strong ebb around 545 AM Monday. Seas 12 ft.
