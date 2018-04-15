WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

242 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* COMBINED SEAS...10 ft.

* BAR CONDITION...Rough.

* FIRST EBB...5 AM today.

* SECOND EBB...515 PM today.

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IS CANCELLED...

Seas have subsided.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL

6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM to 11 PM PDT this

evening.

* SEAS...10 to 12 ft.

* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to

4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have eased.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have eased.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM

THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM

PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 4 AM to 9 AM PDT

Monday.

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* General seas...7 to 9 ft through Monday morning.

* FIRST EBB...Around 515 AM Sunday. Seas 13 ft with breakers

possible.

* SECOND EBB...Around 530 PM Sunday. Seas 11 ft.

*THIRD EBB...Strong ebb around 545 AM Monday. Seas 12 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

