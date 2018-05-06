WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 7, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

233 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM

PDT Monday.

* WIND AND WAVES...West winds will develop late this afternoon or

evening with 20 to 30 knot winds and 3 to 5 foot wind waves.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM

PDT Monday.

* WIND AND WAVES...West winds will develop late this afternoon or

evening with 20 to 30 knot winds and 3 to 5 foot wind waves.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather