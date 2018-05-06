WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Published 5:38 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 7, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
233 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM
PDT Monday.
* WIND AND WAVES...West winds will develop late this afternoon or
evening with 20 to 30 knot winds and 3 to 5 foot wind waves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
