WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 12:09 am, Monday, June 11, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
902 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Wind is expected to be 20 knots or less for the rest of tonight.
