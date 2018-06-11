WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

902 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Wind is expected to be 20 knots or less for the rest of tonight.

