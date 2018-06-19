WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 11:58 pm, Monday, June 18, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 19, 2018
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
855 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly winds 25 to 35 kt easing late. Wind
waves 4 to 6 ft subsiding late.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.
* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly wind 15 to 25 knots over waters
adjacent to the east entrance to the Strait of Juan De Fuca.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
