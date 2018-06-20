WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, June 21, 2018

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

825 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly winds of 20 to 30 knots will ease late

tonight. Waves will of 3 to 5 feet will also subside later

tonight. Gale force westerlies are likely to develop late

Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday evening and continue through

Wednesday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

