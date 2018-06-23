WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

808 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WIND...west 25 to 35 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

