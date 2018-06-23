WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 11:13 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
808 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WIND...west 25 to 35 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
_____
