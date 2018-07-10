WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
212 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
PDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT
Wednesday.
* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 kt. Highest winds south of the San
Juan Islands.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
PDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT
Wednesday.
* WINDS...West 15 TO 25 Knots early this morning and 20 to 30
knots tonight.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...West 15 TO 25 Knots today rising to 20 to 30 knots
tonight.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
PDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT
Wednesday.
* WIND...Northerly 15 to 25 knots.
