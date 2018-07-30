WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 30, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

231 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

* WIND...west 15 to 25 kt today, possibly increasing to 25 to 35

kt tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 11 PM

PDT this evening.

* WIND...westerly 15 to 25 kt this afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM

PDT Tuesday.

* WIND...southwest 15 to 25 kt tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

