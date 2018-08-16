WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 17, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
240 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM
CAPE FLATTERY TO POINT GRENVILLE FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 6
AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest winds are expected to be in the 10 to
25 knot range. Waves will be in the 6 to 9 foot range.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FOR THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE U.S. STRAIT
OF JUAN DE FUCA FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale Watch,
which is in effect from this evening through late tonight. The
Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.
* WIND AND WAVES...West winds may rise to 25 to 35 knots this
evening. Waves may also build to 4 to 6 feet this evening.
* TIMING...The probable period of gale force winds will be between
8 PM and midnight PDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL U.S. STRAIT
OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale Watch,
which is in effect from this evening through late tonight.
* WIND AND WAVES...West winds will be in the 15 to 30 knot range
today, and may reach gale force early this evening. Waves will
be in the 2 to 5 foot range during the day but may build to 4 to
6 feet early this evening.
* TIMING...The probable period of gale force winds will be between
6 PM and midnight PDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE WEST ENTRANCE TO THE
U.S. STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT
PDT TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to midnight
PDT tonight.
* WIND AND WAVES...West winds will rise to 15 to 25 knots late
today before easing late this evening or after midnight. Waves
will be 5 or 6 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather