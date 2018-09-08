WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 7, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

907 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have weakened over the coastal waters to 20 knots or less.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather