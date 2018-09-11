WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* GENERAL SEAS...6 to 8 ft today, becoming to 4 to 6 ft tonight.

* FIRST EBB...Strong ebb around 630 AM Tuesday. Seas near 10 ft

with breakers likely.

* SECOND EBB...Strong ebb around 7 PM Tuesday. Seas near 9 ft

with breakers possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

_____

