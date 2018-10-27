WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

212 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* COMBINED SEAS...Combined seas 9 to 11 feet.

* BAR CONDITION...Rough, becoming moderate after this morning's

ebb.

* FIRST EBB...around 645 AM this morning.

* SECOND EBB...around 700 PM this evening. Strong ebb.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Sunday.

* WIND...Southeast 20 to 30 knots this afternoon and evening,

becoming southwest 15 to 25 knots later tonight and Sunday.

* WAVES...Wind waves 4 to 6 feet. Tonight, west swell building to

10 feet at 8 seconds, building further on Sunday to 15 feet at

11 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 3 PM PDT Sunday.

* WIND...East to southeast wind rising this afternoon and evening

to 20 to 30 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 25 knots early

Sunday.

* WAVES...Wind waves 3 to 5 feet. West swell building on Sunday to

11 feet at 11 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from noon today to 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* WIND...East 15 to 25 knots this afternoon, rising to 20 to 30

knots this evening.

* WIND WAVES...2 to 4 feet, building to 3 to 5 feet this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM

PDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT

Sunday.

* WIND...East to southeast 20 to 30 knots.

* WIND WAVES...3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM

PDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT

Sunday.

* WIND...Southeast 15 to 25 knots.

* WIND WAVES...2 to 4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather