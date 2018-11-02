WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
305 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON
TODAY TO 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 4 AM PDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from midnight tonight
to 4 AM PDT Saturday.
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* General seas...5 to 7 feet through Saturday.
* FIRST EBB...Around 130 PM this afternoon. Seas building to 10 ft
with breakers possible.
* SECOND EBB...Around 145 AM Saturday morning. Seas building to
11 ft with breakers possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
