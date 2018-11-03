WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
234 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM
MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT TO 3 AM PST SUNDAY...
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* General seas...5 to 7 feet today and tonight. But, seas building
to near 8 ft later overnight and Sunday.
* FIRST EBB...Around 215 PM today. Seas near 10 ft with breakers
possible.
* SECOND EBB...Around 145 am Sunday. Seas near 11 ft with
breakers likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather