WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 21, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
321 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE U.S. STRAIT
OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale Watch,
which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday
afternoon. The Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.
* WIND AND WAVES...Winds will rise from the southeast at 25 to 35
knots this morning.
* TIMING...It looks like there will probably be two periods of
gale force winds today: One between 7 AM and 10 AM PST and one
between 1 PM and 4 PM PST.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE WEST ENTRANCE TO
THE U.S. STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
* SEAS...5 to 8 feet.
* WIND...Southeast 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHERN INLAND WATERS
UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale Watch,
which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday
afternoon.
* WIND AND WAVES...Winds will rise from the southeast at 20 to 30
knots this morning. Waves will build to 2 to 5 feet. There is a
chance that winds may briefly reach gale force this afternoon.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM CAPE
FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 4 PM
PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
* SEAS...9 to 11 feet.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 knots easing this afternoon.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM CAPE
FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 4 PM
PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
* SEAS...9 to 11 feet.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 knots easing this afternoon.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM CAPE
FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 4 PM
PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
* SEAS...9 to 11 feet.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 knots easing this afternoon.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE NEARSHORE WATERS
FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER OUT TO 10 NM UNTIL 4 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet, building to 9 to 12 feet this afternoon.
* WIND...Southerly 15 to 30 knots.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE NEARSHORE WATERS
FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER OUT TO 10 NM UNTIL 4 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet, building to 9 to 12 feet this afternoon.
* WIND...Southerly 15 to 30 knots.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE NEARSHORE WATERS
FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER OUT TO 10 NM UNTIL 4 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet, building to 9 to 12 feet this afternoon.
* WIND...Southerly 15 to 30 knots.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL U.S. STRAIT OF
JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WIND AND WAVES...Easterly will rise to 20 to 30 knots this
morning. Waves will build to 3 to 5 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE ADMIRALTY INLET
UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds will rise to 15 to 25 knots
this morning. Waves will also build to 2 to 4 feet.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM CAPE
FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 4 PM
PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
* SEAS...9 to 11 feet.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 knots easing this afternoon.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM CAPE
FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 4 PM
PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
* SEAS...9 to 11 feet.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 knots easing this afternoon.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM CAPE
FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 4 PM
PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
* SEAS...9 to 11 feet.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 knots easing this afternoon.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE U.S. STRAIT
OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale Watch,
which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday
afternoon. The Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.
* WIND AND WAVES...Winds will rise from the southeast at 25 to 35
knots this morning.
* TIMING...It looks like there will probably be two periods of
gale force winds today: One between 7 AM and 10 AM PST and one
between 1 PM and 4 PM PST.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM CAPE
FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 4 PM
PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
* SEAS...9 to 11 feet.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 knots easing this afternoon.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM CAPE
FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 4 PM
PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
* SEAS...9 to 11 feet.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 knots easing this afternoon.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM CAPE
FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 4 PM
PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
* SEAS...9 to 11 feet.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 knots easing this afternoon.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE NEARSHORE WATERS
FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER OUT TO 10 NM UNTIL 4 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet, building to 9 to 12 feet this afternoon.
* WIND...Southerly 15 to 30 knots.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE NEARSHORE WATERS
FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER OUT TO 10 NM UNTIL 4 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet, building to 9 to 12 feet this afternoon.
* WIND...Southerly 15 to 30 knots.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE NEARSHORE WATERS
FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER OUT TO 10 NM UNTIL 4 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet, building to 9 to 12 feet this afternoon.
* WIND...Southerly 15 to 30 knots.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE U.S. STRAIT
OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale Watch,
which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday
afternoon. The Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.
* WIND AND WAVES...Winds will rise from the southeast at 25 to 35
knots this morning.
* TIMING...It looks like there will probably be two periods of
gale force winds today: One between 7 AM and 10 AM PST and one
between 1 PM and 4 PM PST.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHERN INLAND WATERS
UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale Watch,
which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday
afternoon.
* WIND AND WAVES...Winds will rise from the southeast at 20 to 30
knots this morning. Waves will build to 2 to 5 feet. There is a
chance that winds may briefly reach gale force this afternoon.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FOR THE GRAYS
HARBOR FROM 1 PM TO 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 1 PM to 5 PM PST
this afternoon.
* COMBINED SEAS...Building to 8 to 10 feet and becoming steep this
afternoon.
* BAR CONDITION...Becoming moderate, except rough during the
strong ebb current this afternoon.
* FIRST EBB...Around 3 PM PST, today.
* SECOND EBB...Around 330 AM, Thursday.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather