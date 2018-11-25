https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/WA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-13419494.php
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 25, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
322 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM
THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* GENERAL SEAS...Around 4 to 6 ft through Monday morning.
* FIRST EBB...Around 545 AM Sunday. Seas near 7 ft.
* SECOND EBB...Very strong ebb around 6 PM Sunday. Seas near 9 ft
with breakers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
