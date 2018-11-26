WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 27, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM
10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM PST TUESDAY...
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* General seas...Around 6 ft rising to 12 ft midday then near 17
ft this evening in early Tuesday.
* FIRST EBB...Around 645 AM Monday. Seas near 8 ft.
* SECOND EBB...Very strong ebb around 645 PM Monday. Seas 16 to 18
ft with breakers.
* THIRD EBB...Around 730 AM Tuesday. Seas 15 to 17 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather