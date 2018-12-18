WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 18, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

251 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* GENERAL SEAS...Seas 20 to 23 feet this morning, then slowly

subsiding to 20 ft by late afternoon, then 18 to 20 ft tonight,

and near 17 ft on Wednesday.

* FIRST EBB...Around 130 pm today. Seas 22 ft with breakers.

* SECOND EBB...Around 145 am Wednesday. Seas 21 ft with breakers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

