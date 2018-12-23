WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 24, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

237 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM

PST MONDAY...

* COMBINED SEAS...12 to 16 ft.

* BAR CONDITION...Rough to severe with breakers.

* FIRST EBB...430 AM Today.

* SECOND EBB...445 PM Today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...GALE WARNING HAS ENDED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until noon PST today.

* WINDS...Southeast wind 20 to 30 kt early easing to 15 to 25 kt

by daybreak and easing to 5 to 15 kt in the afternoon.

Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...GALE WARNING HAS ENDED...

* WINDS...Southeast wind 15 to 25 kt easing to 10 to 20 kt in the

afternoon.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Winds today will be variable to 15 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING HAS ENDED...

* WIND and SEAS...South wind 20 to 30 knots becoming southwest 15

to 25 knots. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet. West swell 14 feet

building to 18 feet at 14 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING HAS ENDED...

* WIND and SEAS...South wind 20 to 30 knots becoming southwest 15

to 25 knots. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet. West swell 14 feet

building to 18 feet at 14 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING HAS ENDED...

* WIND and SEAS...South wind 20 to 30 knots becoming southwest 15

to 25 knots. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet. West swell 14 feet

building to 18 feet at 14 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING HAS ENDED...

* WIND and SEAS...South wind 20 to 30 knots becoming southwest 15

to 25 knots. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet. West swell 14 feet

building to 18 feet at 14 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING HAS ENDED...

* WIND and SEAS...South wind 20 to 30 knots becoming southwest 15

to 25 knots. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet. West swell 14 feet

building to 18 feet at 14 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING HAS ENDED...

* WIND and SEAS...South wind 20 to 30 knots becoming southwest 15

to 25 knots. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet. West swell 14 feet

building to 18 feet at 14 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

* WIND and SEAS...Southeast winds 15 to 25 knots. West swell 14

feet at 14 seconds building to 18 feet in the afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WIND...Southeast wind 15 to 25 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING HAS ENDED...

* WIND and SEAS...South wind 20 to 30 knots becoming southwest 15

to 25 knots. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet. West swell 14 feet

building to 18 feet at 14 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING HAS ENDED...

* WIND and SEAS...South wind 20 to 30 knots becoming southwest 15

to 25 knots. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet. West swell 14 feet

building to 18 feet at 14 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING HAS ENDED...

* WIND and SEAS...South wind 20 to 30 knots becoming southwest 15

to 25 knots. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet. West swell 14 feet

building to 18 feet at 14 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING HAS ENDED...

* WIND and SEAS...South wind 20 to 30 knots becoming southwest 15

to 25 knots. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet. West swell 14 feet

building to 18 feet at 14 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING HAS ENDED...

* WIND and SEAS...South wind 20 to 30 knots becoming southwest 15

to 25 knots. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet. West swell 14 feet

building to 18 feet at 14 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING HAS ENDED...

* WIND and SEAS...South wind 20 to 30 knots becoming southwest 15

to 25 knots. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet. West swell 14 feet

building to 18 feet at 14 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...GALE WARNING HAS ENDED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until noon PST today.

* WINDS...Southeast wind 20 to 30 kt early easing to 15 to 25 kt

by daybreak and easing to 5 to 15 kt in the afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...GALE WARNING HAS ENDED...

* WINDS...Southeast wind 15 to 25 kt easing to 10 to 20 kt in the

afternoon.

