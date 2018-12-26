WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 26, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
218 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 5 PM this
afternoon to 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
- GENERAL SEAS...Around 6 ft, building through the day to 10 feet
by Wednesday evening.
- FIRST EBB...Around 730 AM Wednesday morning. Seas building to
10 ft with breakers possible.
- SECOND EBB...Around 730 PM Wednesday evening. Seas building to
13 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
