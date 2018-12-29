WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 29, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

304 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM

THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* GENERAL SEAS...Around 10 feet this morning then near 13 feet

this afternoon through Sunday morning.

* FIRST EBB...Around 1030 AM Saturday. Seas near 15 feet with

breakers likely.

* SECOND EBB...Around 1045 PM Saturday night. Seas to 14 feet

with breakers likely.

* THIRD EBB...Around 1130 AM Sunday. Seas to 14 feet with

breakers likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

_____

