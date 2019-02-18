WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 18, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
229 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 5 PM
PST THIS AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 1 PM to 5 PM PST
this afternoon.
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* GENERAL SEAS...4 to 6 ft through Tuesday morning.
* FIRST EBB...Around 330 AM this morning. Seas building to 9
feet.
* SECOND EBB...Very strong ebb around 4 PM this afternoon. Seas
building to 11 feet with breakers possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather