WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

110 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Forecast wind speeds are no longer expected to reach advisory

criteria.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Forecast wind speeds are no longer expected to reach advisory

criteria.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM PDT

THIS MORNING...

* WIND AND WAVES...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots Wednesday

morning. Wind waves 2 to 4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS

MORNING TO 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WIND AND WAVES...East winds 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4

feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS

MORNING TO 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WIND AND WAVES...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2

to 4 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS

MORNING TO 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WIND AND WAVES...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2

to 4 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS

MORNING TO 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WIND AND WAVES...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2

to 4 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS

MORNING TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WIND AND WAVES...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2

to 4 feet.

_____

