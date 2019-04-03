WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 3, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1216 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS

MORNING TO 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WIND AND WAVES...West 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS

MORNING TO 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WIND AND WAVES...West 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS

MORNING TO 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WIND AND WAVES...West 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather