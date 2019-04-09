WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 9, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
222 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO
10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 6 PM to 10 PM PDT
this evening.
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* GENERAL SEAS...9 ft Tuesday morning, subsiding to 8 ft Tuesday
afternoon.
* FIRST EBB...Around 8 AM Tue. Seas temporarily building to 11
ft with breakers likely.
* SECOND EBB...Around 815 PM Tue. Seas temporarily building to 11
ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
