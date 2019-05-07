WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 8, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
255 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
* WIND...West 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to midnight
PDT tonight.
* WIND...West 15 to 25 knots.
_____
