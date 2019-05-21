WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 21, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

241 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 5 AM PDT

Wednesday.

* WIND...Northwesterly 15 to 30 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 5 AM PDT

Wednesday.

* WIND...Northwesterly 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from noon today to 11 PM PDT this

evening.

* WIND...Westerly 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS

MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for rough bar...which is in effect from 11 AM this

morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* COMBINED SEAS...6 to 8 ft this morning building to 10 to 12 ft

this afternoon.

* BAR CONDITION...Moderate becoming rough this afternoon.

* FIRST EBB...645 AM this morning. This ebb will be strong.

* SECOND EBB...730 PM this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

_____

