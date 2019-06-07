WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 7, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

811 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West winds 15 to 25 knots with 2 to 4 foot

wind waves expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West/Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots with 3 to

5 foot wind waves expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

