WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 7, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
811 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...West winds 15 to 25 knots with 2 to 4 foot
wind waves expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...West/Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots with 3 to
5 foot wind waves expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
