WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 18, 2019
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
258 AM PDT Tue Jun 18 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT
Wednesday. A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued. This
Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 6 PM PDT this evening.
The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND AND WAVES....West wind 15 to 25 knots rising to 25 to 35
knots early evening. Wind waves 2 to 4 feet building to 4 to 6
feet in the evening.
* TIMING...Strongest period of westerly wind in the Strait
expected 6 PM tonight through 2 AM Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Winds have eased below 20 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2
to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
