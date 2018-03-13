WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Updated 11:52 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
848 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
848 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. North wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs 49 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Lows around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
29 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 50 to
55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 31 to 36.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 31 to
36.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 51 to
56.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
848 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 51 to 56. West
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 41. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs 52 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
53 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 53 to 59. Lows 32 to 37.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
848 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Northeast wind
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to
59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 54 to 60. Lows 34 to 39.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs
56 to 61.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
848 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
34 to 39.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance
of showers. Highs 49 to 55. Lows 34 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 48 to 54.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
848 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to 40.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph
overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs 52 to 57. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Colder. Snow level 5300 feet decreasing
to 4600 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight.
Snow level 4200 feet in the evening. Lows 27 to 32. South wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 38 to 44.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.
Lows 27 to 32.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 38 to
43.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows 26 to 31.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs
37 to 42.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows
26 to 31.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 36 to
41.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow
showers. Lows 23 to 29. Highs 39 to 44.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
848 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs 43 to 48. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet overnight. Lows 28 to 33.
West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
27 to 32.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
and snow showers. Highs 46 to 51. Lows 29 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of snow showers. Highs 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain and snow showers. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 45 to 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 45 to 50.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
848 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 48 to 53. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 38. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs 47 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Snow level 2100 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 35. West
wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph overnight.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 48 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
and snow showers. Highs 46 to 52. Lows 30 to 36.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 48 to
53.
