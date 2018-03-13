WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

642 FPUS56 KPDT 130348

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

848 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-131245-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

848 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. North wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 49 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Lows around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 50 to

55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 31 to

36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 51 to

56.

WAZ027-131245-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

848 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 51 to 56. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 41. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 52 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 53 to 59. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

WAZ028-131245-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

848 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to

59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 54 to 60. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

56 to 61.

WAZ029-131245-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

848 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

34 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Highs 49 to 55. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

WAZ030-131245-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

848 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to 40.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 52 to 57. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Colder. Snow level 5300 feet decreasing

to 4600 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight.

Snow level 4200 feet in the evening. Lows 27 to 32. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 38 to

43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

37 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

26 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 36 to

41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 23 to 29. Highs 39 to 44.

WAZ520-131245-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

848 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 43 to 48. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet overnight. Lows 28 to 33.

West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

27 to 32.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 46 to 51. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of snow showers. Highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 50.

WAZ521-131245-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

848 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 48 to 53. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 38. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 2100 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 35. West

wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 46 to 52. Lows 30 to 36.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 48 to

53.

