WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

955 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

955 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 58. Lows

29 to 34.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

46 to 51.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

955 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows

33 to 38. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

33 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 50 to 55.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

955 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows

36 to 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 33 to 38. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 63. Lows

33 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs 53 to

58.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

955 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows

34 to 39. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 32 to

37. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level 2400 feet in the morning.

Highs 49 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57. Lows

33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs 55 to 60. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 54.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

955 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers

in the evening, then scattered snow showers overnight. Snow level

3400 feet in the evening. Lows 26 to 31. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Snow level 3600 feet in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation of

1 to 4 inches. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows 23 to

29. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3400 feet in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 29. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows

26 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 22 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely. Highs 34 to 39.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

955 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow

level 2700 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Wind light and variable

becoming northwest around 5 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53. Lows

28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 40 to

46.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

955 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow

level 2900 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2100 feet in the

morning. Highs 46 to 51. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 55. Lows

31 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 48.

