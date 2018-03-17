WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Updated 12:57 am, Saturday, March 17, 2018
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018
_____
386 FPUS56 KPDT 170455
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
955 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-171115-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
955 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 58. Lows
29 to 34.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
32 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows
30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
46 to 51.
$$
WAZ027-171115-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
955 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows
33 to 38. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61. Lows
33 to 38.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 54 to 59.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 50 to 55.
$$
WAZ028-171115-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
955 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows
36 to 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 53 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows 33 to 38. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 63. Lows
33 to 38.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
37 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 34 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs 53 to
58.
$$
WAZ029-171115-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
955 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows
34 to 39. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 32 to
37. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning. Snow level 2400 feet in the morning.
Highs 49 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57. Lows
33 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Highs 55 to 60. Lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 53 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 33 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 48 to 54.
$$
WAZ030-171115-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
955 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers
in the evening, then scattered snow showers overnight. Snow level
3400 feet in the evening. Lows 26 to 31. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Snow level 3600 feet in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39.
West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation of
1 to 4 inches. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows 23 to
29. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow level 3400 feet in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 23 to 29. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows
26 to 32.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 48.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 38.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 43 to 48.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 22 to 30.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely. Highs 34 to 39.
$$
WAZ520-171115-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
955 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow
level 2700 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Wind light and variable
becoming northwest around 5 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs 45 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53. Lows
28 to 33.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 54.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 26 to 31.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 40 to
46.
$$
WAZ521-171115-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
955 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow
level 2900 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2100 feet in the
morning. Highs 46 to 51. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 55. Lows
31 to 36.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 47 to 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 27 to 32.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 43 to 48.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast