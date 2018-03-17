WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

WAZ026-181100-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Breezy. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest wind 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 53 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 46 to 52. Lows 27 to 32.

WAZ027-181100-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 38 to

43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 27 to 35. Highs 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 51 to 56.

WAZ028-181100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in

the evening. Partly cloudy overnight. Lows 31 to 37. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Wind light and

variable becoming northeast around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 41 to

46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows 30 to 38. Highs 52 to 58.

WAZ029-181100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers early in the evening, then

scattered showers in the evening. Isolated showers overnight.

Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level 2400 feet in the morning.

Highs 48 to 55. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 42 to

47.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 30 to 38. Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 47 to 52.

WAZ030-181100-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Widespread snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to

6 inches. Lows 25 to 31. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

35 to 40. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 29. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3700 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Wind light and variable becoming south

around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs

44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and snow showers likely. Lows

22 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

19 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 33 to

38.

WAZ520-181100-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers early in

the evening, then isolated showers in the evening. Lows 27 to 32.

West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 28 to 33. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs

46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow

showers. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 24 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 41 to

46.

WAZ521-181100-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to

41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow

showers. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 23 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

44 to 49.

Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast