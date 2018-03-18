WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Updated 10:56 am, Sunday, March 18, 2018
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
752 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
752 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32. Northwest wind
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to
41.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 28 to 33.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow
showers. Highs 46 to 52. Lows 27 to 32.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
752 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 56 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind around
5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 38 to
43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance
of rain and snow showers. Lows 28 to 34. Highs 49 to 54.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
752 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 42 to
47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
33 to 38.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
and snow showers. Highs 51 to 57. Lows 31 to 36.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
752 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56. Southwest wind 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 49 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Southeast wind
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
37 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 42 to
47.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
rain and snow showers. Lows 30 to 37. Highs 47 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 45 to 50.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
752 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,
then isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40.
Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 31. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 24 to 30. Wind light and variable becoming south
around 5 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to
47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight
chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs
46 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to
41.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 46.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and snow showers likely. Lows
23 to 28.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 34 to 39.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows
21 to 26.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 33 to
38.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
752 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 26 to 31. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Northwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
31 to 36.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Highs 47 to 52. Lows 34 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 48.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 26 to 31.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow
showers. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 25 to 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 41 to
46.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
752 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. West wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to
41.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a
slight chance of showers. Lows 27 to 32.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 42 to
47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows 25 to 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs
43 to 48.
