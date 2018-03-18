WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

_____

818 FPUS56 KPDT 181452

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

752 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

WAZ026-182315-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

752 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to

41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 46 to 52. Lows 27 to 32.

$$

WAZ027-182315-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

752 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 38 to

43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows 28 to 34. Highs 49 to 54.

$$

WAZ028-182315-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

752 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 42 to

47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

33 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 51 to 57. Lows 31 to 36.

$$

WAZ029-182315-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

752 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 42 to

47.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 30 to 37. Highs 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ030-182315-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

752 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 31. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 30. Wind light and variable becoming south

around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to

47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs

46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to

41.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and snow showers likely. Lows

23 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

21 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 33 to

38.

$$

WAZ520-182315-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

752 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 26 to 31. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 52. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow

showers. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 41 to

46.

$$

WAZ521-182315-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

752 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to

41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of showers. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 42 to

47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

43 to 48.

$$

