WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

_____

041 FPUS56 KPDT 191058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

WAZ026-192300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 50 to 55. Wind light and variable becoming northeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

46 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

WAZ027-192300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 55 to 60. Wind light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. A slight chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Highs 48 to 54. Lows 28 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

WAZ028-192300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 43 to

48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. A slight chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

WAZ029-192300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 55 to 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 43 to

48.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 32 to 38. Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 52.

WAZ030-192300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4600 feet. Lows 30 to 36. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

4400 feet increasing to 4800 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 23 to 29.

Highs 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 23 to 28.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow

showers. Highs 33 to 38. Lows 21 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

34 to 39.

WAZ520-192300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 51. Wind light and variable becoming southeast around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

43 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow

showers. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow

showers. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

43 to 48.

WAZ521-192300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 49 to 54. Wind light and variable becoming northeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. A slight chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 42 to

47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 25 to 31. Highs 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

