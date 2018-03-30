WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

WAZ026-311100-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Wind light and

variable becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 51 to 56. West wind 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 15 to

20 mph. Gusts around 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. Highs

52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 58.

WAZ027-311100-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 46. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 61.

WAZ028-311100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 36 to 41. West wind 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing

to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows

33 to 38. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62. Lows

28 to 33.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 48. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 59 to 64.

WAZ029-311100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph and gusty shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight.

Breezy. Snow level 1600 feet overnight. Lows 33 to 38. West wind

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 49 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 58 to 63.

WAZ030-311100-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 35. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4400 feet. Highs 42 to 47.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 35. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Breezy. Snow level 3900 feet increasing to 4800 feet in

the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy. Lows 22 to 29. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 35 to

40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. Highs

42 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 53.

WAZ520-311100-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

overnight. Snow level 2200 feet in the evening. Lows 27 to 32.

West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

44 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 54. Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 53.

WAZ521-311100-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy. Snow level

2500 feet in the evening. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 57.

