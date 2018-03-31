WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Published 7:02 am, Saturday, March 31, 2018
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018
_____
456 FPUS56 KPDT 311059
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-312300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Northeast wind around
5 mph shifting to the north overnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Northwest wind
15 to 20 mph. Gusts around 35 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to
59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 61. Lows
around 40.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 61.
$$
WAZ027-312300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. South wind around 5 mph
shifting to the west overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust late in the afternoon. Highs
56 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts around 35 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to
63.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to
46.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 59 to 64. Lows
42 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 59 to 64.
$$
WAZ028-312300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust late in the
afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 32 to 37. West wind
15 to 20 mph. Gusts around 35 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to
65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to
48.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 61 to 66. Lows
44 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 63 to 68.
$$
WAZ029-312300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. South wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Southeast wind around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Patchy blowing dust late in the afternoon. Breezy.
Highs 54 to 59. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Snow
level 2100 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind 15 to
20 mph. Gusts around 35 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 1300 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs 49 to 55. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 57 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs 59 to 64.
$$
WAZ030-312300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs 42 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 34. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 3600 feet increasing to 4000 feet
in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Breezy.
Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows 22 to 29. West wind
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
35 to 40. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. Highs
42 to 47.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 28 to 34.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 39.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 52. Lows
34 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs 48 to 53.
$$
WAZ520-312300-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. North wind around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs 44 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow
level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs 44 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight
chance of snow. Lows 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 55. Lows
37 to 42.
$$
WAZ521-312300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust late in the afternoon. Highs
48 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers overnight. Breezy. Snow level 2800 feet in the evening.
Lows 29 to 34. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 48 to 53. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
34 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 58.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast