WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

639 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

WAZ026-021115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

639 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Windy. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 48 to 53. Northwest wind

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 32 to 37. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west overnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 36 to

41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 56 to

61.

$$

WAZ027-021115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

639 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 38 to

43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 59 to

64.

$$

WAZ028-021115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

639 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy. Lows 33 to 38.

West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 54 to 59. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows 37 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 66.

$$

WAZ029-021115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

639 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow overnight. Breezy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 1800 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 36.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Breezy. Snow level 1300 feet in the morning. Highs 47 to 52.

Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows 37 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs 56 to

61.

$$

WAZ030-021115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

639 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow overnight.

Windy. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Snow level 3700 feet

in the evening. Lows 21 to 28. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Highs 32 to 39. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 19 to

24. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and

rain overnight. Snow level 3900 feet. Lows 29 to 34. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs

44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 46 to 51. Lows 35 to

42.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 30 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 43 to 48.

$$

WAZ520-021115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

639 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow overnight.

Breezy. Snow level 2400 feet in the evening. Lows 27 to 32. West

wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 41 to 48. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to

42. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

WAZ521-021115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

639 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

overnight. Windy. Snow level 2900 feet in the evening. Lows 28 to

33. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Windy. Highs 47 to 52. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. West wind 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 35 to

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to

56.

$$

