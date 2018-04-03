WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018

483 FPUS56 KPDT 030236

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

736 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

WAZ026-031115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

736 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest wind

20 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow overnight. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 54 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

overnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 37 to

42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

55 to 60.

WAZ027-031115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

736 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 59 to 64. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 39 to

44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

59 to 64.

WAZ028-031115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

736 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 59 to

64. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 42 to

47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

61 to 66.

WAZ029-031115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

736 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 34 to 39. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to

60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

61 to 66. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 58 to

63.

WAZ030-031115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

736 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 26. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain

overnight. Snow level 4000 feet decreasing to 3600 feet

overnight. Lows 27 to 33. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 3800 feet

increasing to 5200 feet in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Lows 33 to 39. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 36 to

41.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 31 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain and snow showers. Highs 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 50.

WAZ520-031115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

736 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain overnight. Snow

level 2900 feet decreasing to 2300 feet overnight. Lows 28 to 33.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2900 feet in the morning.

Highs 48 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 50 to 55.

WAZ521-031115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

736 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 29. West wind 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level

2600 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 53 to

58. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 37 to

42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of showers. Highs 50 to

55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

