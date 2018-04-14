WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

_____

341 FPUS56 KPDT 140406

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

906 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-141130-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

906 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 56 to

61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs 51 to 56. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 49 to

54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 34.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63. Lows

37 to 42.

$$

WAZ027-141130-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

906 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 53 to

58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67. Lows

38 to 43.

$$

WAZ028-141130-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

906 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

43 to 48. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain overnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

63 to 68.

$$

WAZ029-141130-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

906 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight.

Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

48 to 53. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs

50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

58 to 63.

$$

WAZ030-141130-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

906 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows 32 to 38. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

in the morning. Snow level 5200 feet. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 5400 feet

overnight. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 5400 feet in the morning. Highs

44 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5200 feet. Lows 30 to

36. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Colder. Rain and snow showers. Highs 34 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 25 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 36 to

41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 24 to 30. Highs 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 50.

$$

WAZ520-141130-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

906 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to

54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

43 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 44 to 52. Lows 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

49 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

$$

WAZ521-141130-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

906 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows 35 to 40. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

56 to 61.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast