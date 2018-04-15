WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Published 7:03 am, Sunday, April 15, 2018
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
WAZ026-152300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain overnight. Lows 36 to 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 37 to 42. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.
Highs 51 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.
Lows 33 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
WAZ027-152300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs 58 to 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain overnight. Lows 37 to 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. West wind 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 39 to 44. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs 56 to 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows
33 to 39. Highs 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68. Lows
35 to 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.
WAZ028-152300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows
39 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs
57 to 62. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
Highs 62 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs
65 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.
WAZ029-152300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.
South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 43. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs
51 to 56. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
53 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 57 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs
61 to 66.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 56 to 62.
WAZ030-152300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
5300 feet in the morning. Highs 48 to 53. South wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening, then rain in the late evening and overnight. Snow level
5300 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 34. South wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, colder.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers, showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow showers
overnight. Breezy. Snow level 3300 feet in the evening. Lows
27 to 34. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 38 to 43.
Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.
Lows 23 to 29.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 39 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows 26 to 32.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight
chance of showers. Highs 43 to 49.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 32. Highs
46 to 52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
30 to 37.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 44 to 49.
WAZ520-152300-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then widespread rain in the
afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
overnight. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2600 feet. Highs 42 to 47.
West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Snow
level 2900 feet. Lows 33 to 38. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 44 to 49. West wind 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain and snow showers. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 47 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows 28 to 33.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 59.
Lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 49 to 54.
WAZ521-152300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain overnight. Lows 34 to 39. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow
level 2600 feet. Highs 47 to 52. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Snow level 2900 feet. Lows 35 to 40. West wind
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs 48 to 53. West wind 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows 32 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs
58 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.
Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast