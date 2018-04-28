WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Published 2:58 am, Saturday, April 28, 2018
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 27, 2018
_____
760 FPUS56 KPDT 280650
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
1150 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-281115-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
1150 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs 61 to 66. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest wind
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest wind 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
overnight. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 58 to
63.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows
39 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.
Highs 74 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Highs
73 to 78.
$$
WAZ027-281115-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
1150 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 66 to 71. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Lows
41 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.
Highs 74 to 82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs
76 to 81.
$$
WAZ028-281115-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
1150 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 64 to
69.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Lows
42 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs
79 to 84.
$$
WAZ029-281115-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
1150 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest wind
20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 43 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 58 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs
74 to 80.
$$
WAZ030-281115-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
1150 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain, breezy, colder. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler. Highs 49 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows 31 to 38. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4700 feet increasing to 5300 feet in the
afternoon. Highs 44 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Snow
level 4800 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 37. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 44 to
49.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows 31 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 49 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.
Highs 56 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs
61 to 67.
$$
WAZ520-281115-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
1150 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs 52 to 58. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 37 to 42. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 52 to 57. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 36 to 41. West
wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 50 to 56. Lows 36 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.
Highs 67 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.
Highs 69 to 74.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs
66 to 72.
$$
WAZ521-281115-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
1150 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows 39 to 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
overnight. Lows 36 to 41. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 55 to
60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48.
Highs 69 to 76.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs
70 to 75.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather