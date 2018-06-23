WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

579 FPUS56 KPDT 230526

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1026 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-231115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1026 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts around 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest

15 to 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

53. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 78. Lows

49 to 54.

WAZ027-231115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1026 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 57 to 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

48 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

51 to 56.

WAZ028-231115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1026 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 15 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 88. Lows

51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

Highs 78 to 85.

WAZ029-231115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1026 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

78 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 83. Lows

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

Highs 74 to 81.

WAZ030-231115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1026 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 82. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 69. Lows

40 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 67. Lows

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 71.

Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 43 to 48.

WAZ520-231115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1026 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 76. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

41 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 73. Lows

43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 64 to 72. Lows 43 to 48.

WAZ521-231115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1026 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. South wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

Highs 70 to 77.

