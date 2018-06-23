WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

_____

044 FPUS56 KPDT 231534

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

834 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-232315-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

834 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs 71 to 76. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

WAZ027-232315-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

834 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. West wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 57 to 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to west

10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

Highs 78 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

51 to 58. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 75 to

80.

$$

WAZ028-232315-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

834 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 80 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

Highs 78 to 86.

$$

WAZ029-232315-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

834 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

52 to 58. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 74 to

79.

$$

WAZ030-232315-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

834 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 61 to 69. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 80. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 63 to 69. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

46. Highs 60 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

Highs 60 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 57 to

65.

$$

WAZ520-232315-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

834 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest

wind around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 63 to 69. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

Highs 68 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 64 to 73. Lows 44 to 49.

$$

WAZ521-232315-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

834 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. South wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs 71 to 76. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 82. Lows

46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

48 to 54. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 70 to

75.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather