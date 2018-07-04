WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

201 FPUS56 KPDT 040410

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

910 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-041115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

910 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. North wind around

5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 95. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 86 to 91.

WAZ027-041115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

910 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 88 to 93.

WAZ028-041115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

910 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 89 to

94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 90 to 95.

WAZ029-041115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

910 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 87 to 92. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northeast wind

15 to 20 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 85 to

90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 86 to 91.

WAZ030-041115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

910 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Wind light and

variable becoming southeast around 5 mph overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 71 to 80.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 56 to 62. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Highs

69 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs 71 to 79.

WAZ520-041115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

910 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

52. Highs 72 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

WAZ521-041115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

910 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. North wind 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows 50 to

55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 82 to 87.

